HAPPENING NOW: Suspect in Ashwaubenon active incident has ‘violent criminal history’, avoid Cedar Ridge area

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 12 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County SWAT Team, are actively attempting to make contact within a residence where a suspect with a violent criminal history and victim(s) are located.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, at around 10:07 a.m. police received a call from a mother who was concerned when her daughter did not show up for work. Officers then reportedly initiated a welfare check.

At around 10:20 a.m., police say they arrived at the duplex located near the 2300 block of Cedar Ridge. As police approached the scene, police say they heard a ‘scuffle’ in the garage and shots being fired inside the residence.

Police report they can’t confirm that the shots fired didn’t injure anyone inside the duplex. No shots were reportedly fired by officers.

Police have evacuated the immediate building and have alerted all others near the area to shelter in place.

Officials say the suspect in this incident has a violent criminal history. Police are currently trying to make contact within the residence and believe that the general public is not in danger at this time.

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 11:07 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents near Cedar Ridge in Ashwaubenon are being advised to shelter in place after shots were heard in the area.

The alert, sent at 11 a.m., follows an active incident that occurred on Thursday morning, near the 2300 block of Cedar Ridge. There is a heavy police presence in the area and roads near Cormier Road and North Road have been blocked to the public.

Local 5 has contacted the Ashwaubenon School District, and the district has confirmed that the building and its students are not in lockdown at this time, but district officials are currently in contact with the police. No further information is available at this time.

Local 5 has a reporter at the scene

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 10:51 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police presence is currently in Ashwaubenon for an active incident.

The incident is near the 2300 block of Cedar Ridge in Ashwaubenon. Roads near Cormier Road and North Road are blocked.

The scene on Cormier Rd under the highway 41 overpass. Police have the street blocked off. We’re working to get more information. @WFRVLocal5 pic.twitter.com/1fZA1OcXYt — Erinn Taylor (@ErinnKTaylor) October 21, 2021

No further information is available at this time.

Local 5 has a reporter at the scene