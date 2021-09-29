UPDATE: Deputies confirm human remains found at High Cliff State Park, investigation ongoing

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 3:50 p.m.

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement confirms finding human remains in High Cliff State Park during a press conference Wednesday.

Sheriff Mark Wiegert of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says deputies do not know how the remains got there and if they were part of a possible burial ground.

The Sheriff explains it may take a day or so for deputies to process the scene, which they started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then, he says the park, mainly the upper portion, will be closed overnight, at least.

In the conference, they say their initial investigation shows the remains were in the area for some time, possibly several months. Sheriff Wiegert adds the human remains were likely not found until now because they were in a somewhat secluded area.

Crime Scene Experts on the local and state level will be investigating the area with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

Before Sheriff Wiegert ended the conference, he asked for the two hikers who reported the remains to come forth.

He describes the hikers as a man and women, who spoke to park officials. Deputies say the hikers were not identified and they do not have their contact information, so they are asking the hikers to contact the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335 as soon as possible.

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 2:19 p.m.

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident at High Cliff State Park.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, there is an incident at High Cliff State Park.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Local 5 is headed to the scene.

There was no further information provided.