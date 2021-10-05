UPDATE: De Pere Police currently investigating woman assaulted near East River Trail

TUESDAY 10/05/2021 3:20 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- De Pere Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, October 5, regarding Police presence near the East River Trail.

Officers informed the media that they are currently investigating the assault of a local woman. Police were called to the area initially as the husband of the victim had called asking for help locating her because she had not returned from a walk with their baby.

Upon investigating the area, the husband discovered his baby on the trail by itself. Officers would then discover the mother estimated around 40-50 yards away, according to officials.

The assault has been described as occurring in the early morning of Tuesday, October 5. The De Pere Police believe the assault was done by a single assaulter at this time, but they would not comment further.

The DPP explains that at this point in the investigation that there is no connection between the victim and her assaulter. Officers at this time are still canvassing the area and explained that part of the Trail is still closed to the public at this time.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this incident is urged to contact the De Pere Police Department (920) 339-8070. Local Five will update this story when new details become available.

