UPDATE: ‘Person of interest’ in custody after attempted bank robbery

THURSDAY 1/7/2021 12:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to a 911 call on S. Adams Street for a bank robbery around 10:50 a.m.

According to authorities, as officers responded, they ensured the safety of the employees and customers in the bank as other officers responded to the area to locate the suspect.

Officers were able to quickly secure the area and alert local businesses of the incident.

According to a release, around 11:45 a.m. officers took into custody a person of interest in the robbery.

Investigators and officers will be on scene for an extended period of time to process the crime scene.

More information will be released at a later date.

Original Story: Police presence near downtown Green Bay

THURSDAY 1/7/2021 11:41 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) There is a police presence near Doty St. and Adams St. in Green Bay, however, the situation is unknown at this time.

