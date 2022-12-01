SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence building on the 2800 block of Bay Settlement Road in the town of Scott.

Local 5 News arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and is awaiting any information regarding the law enforcement presence.

Those traveling in the area should avoid Bay Settlement Road until police clear the scene.

Local 5 News reached out to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, who said this is an active investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.