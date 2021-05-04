UPDATE: One person in serious condition after shooting in Green Bay, PD say incident is isolated

TUESDAY 5/4/2021,

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to police on the scene, one person has been injured as a result of a shooting, that victims in serious condition.

According to Green Bay Police Patrol Sgt. Thomas Denney, police received a call around 7:30 p.m. at the BP gas station on W. Mason St. and S. Military Avenue. One shot was fired but police say it is an isolated incident and the public isn’t in any danger.

They are currently interviewing people who may have been involved in the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence on W. Mason St. and S. Military Ave in Green Bay

TUESDAY, 5/4/2021 8:27 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are currently several police vehicles on the corner of West Mason and South Military Avenue. Crime scene tape can be seen around the BP gas station.

