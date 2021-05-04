GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: One person in serious condition after shooting in Green Bay, PD say incident is isolated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY 5/4/2021,

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to police on the scene, one person has been injured as a result of a shooting, that victims in serious condition.

According to Green Bay Police Patrol Sgt. Thomas Denney, police received a call around 7:30 p.m. at the BP gas station on W. Mason St. and S. Military Avenue. One shot was fired but police say it is an isolated incident and the public isn’t in any danger.

They are currently interviewing people who may have been involved in the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Local 5 will update this story when the latest information becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence on W. Mason St. and S. Military Ave in Green Bay

TUESDAY, 5/4/2021 8:27 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are currently several police vehicles on the corner of West Mason and South Military Avenue. Crime scene tape can be seen around the BP gas station.

There’s no word on the situation at this time. Local 5 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten