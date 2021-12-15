UPDATE: Active incident in Hobart is a domestic situation, still ongoing

WEDNESDAY 12/15/2021 9:07 a.m.

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – An active situation in Hobart is still ongoing, and authorities say that the incident is domestic-related.

According to officials, the incident is a domestic situation. The man involved in the situation is still barricaded inside. He reportedly has access to weapons.

A woman reportedly has an injury, but it is not from a gunshot. Local 5 was able to speak with Hobart’s Police Chief.

ORIGINAL: HAPPENING NOW: Police working on an active situation in Hobart

WEDNESDAY 12/15/2021 7:53 a.m.

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are working on an active situation in Hobart near the Emerald Bay Retirement Community.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the active situation is on Centerline Drive in Hobart. While there was no specific mention of where the incident is happening on Centerline Drive, there are multiple businesses on the road.

EMT International and Fabrication Express are two businesses on Centerline Drive.

Emerald Bay Retirement Community is also nearby.

We have an active situation on Centerline Dr. in Hobart, please avoid the area. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) December 15, 2021

