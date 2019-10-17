UPDATE: Ammonia leak confirmed, GBMFD applauds American Foods proactive measures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an interview with Local 5, Green Bay Metro Fire Department confirm a ‘reasonably sizable leak’ at American Foods at 544 Acme Street.

Crews are attempting to close the valve to the affected tank to isolate the leak. Once the valve is closed and the leak isolated the ammonia will dissipate rather quickly, allowing roads to reopen.

According to officials, employees from American Foods have been evacuated and the residents around this location have been asked to take shelter in place.

GBMFD Assistant Fire Chief Rob Goplin applauded American Foods saying the company actively conducts drills in preparation for exactly these types of events. When fire crews arrived employees were already evacuated from the building.

Goplin says thankfully winds are light so the ammonia is rising and dissipating rather than being dispersed lower to the ground in a higher winds scenario, which would have increased the risk factor.

Residents near American Foods should close their windows and doors and remain inside.

University Avenue is closed between Elizabeth Street to Henry Street.

Police are asking all drivers to avoid this area. Please use Main Street or Mason Street as alternate routes of travel.

Local 5 is on the scene and will have more as the story develops.