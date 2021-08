GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) Some residents in Greenville are being asked to evacuate due to a gas leak.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s, six homes on Cedar Lane and Cedar Drive are being asked to evacuate due to a leak. It’s unknown the cause of the leak.

Officials and WE Energies is currently working on turning off the leak.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as well.