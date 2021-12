FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A stretch of road on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County is closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the crash is on WIS 26 and has closed both the north and southbound lanes at WIS 23. They estimate that the road will be closed for two hours.

Local 5 will update this story when additional information becomes available.