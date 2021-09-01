HAPPENING NOW: SWAT vehicle at gas station on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active situation at the Shell Gas Station on East Mason Street.

The incident is near the intersection of East Mason Street and Bellevue Street. There was no information on what the situation is. Brown County Sheriff’s Department is also on the scene.

Green Bay Police Department says any morning drivers are asked to completely avoid the area. Authorities responded to the intersection for a report of an armed woman who displayed a gun in a threatening manner.

The woman is reportedly in negotiations with officers.

Road closures near the area have reportedly been put up. There has been no further information provided at this time.

Local 5 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.