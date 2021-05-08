FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes and shoulder back open on I-41 after vehicle fire

Vehicle fire on I-41 Oshkosh

SATURDAY, 5/8/2021 3:26 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The vehicle fire has been cleared. All lanes and the shoulder on I-41 southbound at US 45 are back open.

Original Story: HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle fire closes right shoulder on I-41 in Oshkosh

SATURDAY, 5/8/2021, 3:20 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle fire has closed the right shoulder on I-41 southbound at US 45.

According to the Wisconsin DOT and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the lanes should be open in about 2 hours.

Local 5 will keep you updated on the latest right here on our website.

