UPDATE: Lanes and shoulder back open on I-41 after vehicle fire

SATURDAY, 5/8/2021 3:26 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The vehicle fire has been cleared. All lanes and the shoulder on I-41 southbound at US 45 are back open.

SATURDAY, 5/8/2021, 3:20 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle fire has closed the right shoulder on I-41 southbound at US 45.

According to the Wisconsin DOT and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the lanes should be open in about 2 hours.

