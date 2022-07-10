SUNDAY 7/10/2022 5:05 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the last police vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

SUNDAY 7/10/2022 4:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are actively responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple police vehicles can be seen in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street.

At this time no further information is available surrounding this situation but Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.