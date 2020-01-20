HAPPENING TODAY: MLK Jr. Community Day of Service is free and open to the public

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton students marched from Wilson Middle School to Appleton West’s auditorium in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday morning.

The second annual MLK Jr. Community Day of Service goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday at Appleton West High School and is free and open to the public.

This day of service is organized by the community with the focus of continuing Dr. King’s legacy of civic and community service. There will be a community march, soul food sampling, student cultural performances and presentations, community booths, and volunteering opportunities both on and off-site.

