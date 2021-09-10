Happy Birthday postage stamp makes reappearance after over a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mailing birthday cards or presents to loved ones on their special day just got a bit more festive; The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced Friday it is now selling new ‘Happy Birthday’ stamps.

According to the USPS, this new stamp will be the first ‘Happy Birthday’ design in over a decade. The U.S. Postal Service recalled having issued its first Happy Birthday stamp in 1987, with a stamp showing a candle on a slice of cake.

Now, in 2021, the USPS is releasing yet another design that is a bit more festive and sure to spread some birthday cheer.

USPS officials describe the postage stamp as depicting the word “HAPPY” in capital letters, with each of the five letters inspired by a different party decoration: a red and green piñata, an orange and yellow striped birthday hat, a red piece of frosted cake, a green birthday candle, and an orange balloon sculpture. The word “BIRTHDAY” then appears below it in blue, with “Forever” and “USA” centered in smaller red lettering at the bottom. Surrounding all the design elements is a flurry of multicolored ribbons and confetti.

The Happy Birthday stamps will go on sale Friday at Post Office locations nationwide and at the online Postal Store.