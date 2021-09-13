Happy Holidays! Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop at the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-known group is coming back to the Resch Center in time for the holiday season.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is on its Winter Tour and coming back to Green Bay on November 17 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This tour marks the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which started their legacy.

TSO’s Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli say the group is excited to get back on stage, “We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s live stream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together.”

The tour will feature fan favorites like “Ornament,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day”, and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m., which you can get through the Resch Center, Ticket Master Box Office at the Resch Center or by calling 800-895-0071.