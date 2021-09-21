Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream opening in Fond du Lac, third location in Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV – Who doesn’t like pizza and ice cream? For the community in Fond du Lac, the combo just got a little easier to get your hands on.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is opening its doors in Fond du Lac Wednesday, September 22 with all the bells and whistles. The new shop will be located at 841 W. Johnson Street – and it’ll be a larger than life, 4,500 square foot restaurant that will feature delivery and pick up window.

Founded in 1972, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Iowa, Joe Whitty wanted to create a restaurant that focused on the two best things in American food – pizza and ice cream. “We’re thrilled to give the Fond du Lac community their new go-to destination for sharing magical moments,” says Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO. Sacco goes on to say that the location is perfect for locals and visitors with it being right off I-41.

You name it, they serve it, with their gourmet signature breakfast and dessert pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, hand-dipped ice cream, local craft beer and much more.

Happy Joe’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the third Happy Joe’s in Wisconsin, one of the two is located on Mason Street in Green Bay.