Harbor House holds “Ultraviolet” fundraiser for domestic violence survivors

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse to get back on their feet asked for the community’s help to continue their mission.

Every year the Harbor House in Appleton serves at least 1,600 individuals – women, men and children that have experienced domestic violence.

The event’s focus wasn’t so much about the past as much as it was about the present and the future.

“This event is all about hope in that we can turn around the issue of domestic violence if we all come together,” says Beth Schnorr, executive director of Harbor House. “And we know there are many tragic things that happen, but tonight is about joy and helping survivors find the joy that’s within them.”

Rays of purple could be spotted around the room, a shade that has come to represent domestic violence awareness.

It was also the inspiration behind Friday’s theme “Ultraviolet”.

“We all have our own inner light to shine, the idea of collective brightness. It takes everyone in our community to end domestic violence,” says Morgan Kirchenwitz, marketing coordinator for Harbor House. “We need everyone to come together and shine their light to shine out the darkness of domestic violence.”

The funds from “Ultraviolet” go toward Harbor House and its continued mission to care for those who have no where to turn.

“We are so much more than a shelter, we’re a full program center,” says Schnorr. “We provide legal advocacy, economic advocacy, individual counseling, support groups and a children’s program to make sure we’re reaching the kids witnessing domestic violence at home.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help.