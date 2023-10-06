CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Harbor House held a vigil on Tuesday to stand with abuse survivors and victims.

The vigil was held so that people could get together and share their stories to further educate people on the effects of domestic abuse.

Officials with Harbor House told Local 5 that they hope this vigil will let victims know that they are not alone.

“It’s not just the physical abuse, it is the psychological abuse, the financial abuse that goes on in a home. So my hope is that people will go out and have a little bit more understanding of what they’re is available for friends, family, and themselves,” stated Harbor House Calumet County Coordinator Alia Swingle.

The vigil was held at Klinkner Memorial Park in Chilton on October 3.