APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An agency committed to the awareness and prevention of domestic abuse and sexual assault serving Outagamie and Calumet County has announced they’ve received a grant that will enhance and expand its services.

Harbor House has been serving the Fox Valley for 37 years and officially announced they are a recipient of a Lowe’s Hometown Grant. The grant will help Harbor House with three projects, including the installation of a new entrance to create a profound sense of safety and peace of mind for clients.

Secondly, the grant will also help with transforming an existing space into a boutique where all clients can shop for clothes and personal items at no charge. Harbor House officials say oftentimes, clients are fleeing dangerous situations and in some cases, personal belongings are left behind.

Lastly, the Lowe’s Grant will help create a dedicated space for victims of sexual assault to receive individual and group support, advocacy, and education. The private space will also be used for victims to meet with local law enforcement, medical support, and community partners.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this grant from Lowes and want to thank them and Dixon Ticonderoga for making these upgrades to our facility possible,” said Amber Schroeder, Executive Director of Harbor House. “The programs and services provided by Harbor House are literally changing lives throughout the Fox Cities, so to know that work is recognized and valued by organizations like Lowes and Dixon Ticonderoga means a lot to our organization.”

Officials with Harbor House say each of these projects will take place between the months of July and November of 2022. Volunteers from Lowe’s and Dixon Ticonderoga will help complete the specific projects.

Appleton-based Dixon Ticonderoga Company was the catalyst for the grant, nominating Harbor House as a recipient. A supplier to Lowe’s, Dixon Ticonderoga was invited by Lowe’s to submit a grant request on behalf of a local non-profit and chose Harbor House as their nominee.

“We’re excited to continue improving hometowns across the country by building on our longstanding commitment to serving the communities where we live and work,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s Chairman, and CEO. “With support from our associates, neighbors, and partners, Lowe’s Hometowns is addressing urgent needs in our communities, and Harbor House is certainly a worthy recipient.”