Harbor House shining light on Domestic Violence issue

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the midst of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Harbor House in Chilton is addressing the issue of Domestic Violence.

To make the occasion, community members in Chilton were invited to a candlelight vigil called ‘Lighting the Path to Healing.’

This month is dedicated to honoring and remembering those who have lost their lives or have been impacted by domestic violence.

“It affects all of us. It really is a public health issue and just because you may not have a person directly tied to you that has expereinced domestic violence, indirectly we’re all affected by it because they’re all over the place. One in four women are abused at the hands of their partner.” -Melissa Giebel, Calumet County Outreach Coordinator, Harbor House

This year, Harbor House set up chairs with reserved signs and roses on them to represent the individuals who were victims of domestic violence and are no longer with us.