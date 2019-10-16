Hard workers honored at 2019 Manufacturing Awards of Distinction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The 2019 Manufacturing Awards of Distinction took center stage at the Radisson Hotel Tuesday evening.

The event recognizes accomplishments made in the manufacturing industry by Northeast Wisconsin companies and their hard-working employees.

The industry plays a significant role in local employment and economy, which the Vice President of Economic Development of Greater Green Bay calls the backbone of the area:

“This is just an opportunity to thank the companies for investing in our community and being apart of the community. You know if you look at the employment, the job numbers, and all the families that manufacture support in our community and it is defintely the foundation and the strength.” -Kelly Armstrong, Vice President Economic Development, Greater Green Bay Chamber

Twelve companies were nominated for the awards show, which was emceed by Local 5’s own Erin Davisson.

Over the past 20 years, the event has honored more than 70 recipients.