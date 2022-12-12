GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Baird Elementary School in Green Bay had a special visitor stop by on Monday to motivate students to reach their full potential.

Harlem Globetrotters’ very own Scooter Christensen gave a speech to the students before playing a little bit of basketball with them. His goal, reminding students to be the best they can be.

“We come to these schools, and kids can give us a high-five, a hug, and something so personable,” said Christensen. “It could change someone’s life that way when they get a little bit closer to you.”

The Globetrotter name goes back to 1926 when Abe Saperstein founded the team. They played their first road game in Hinckley, Illinois, in 1927. Since then, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide, introducing many to the sport of basketball.

“Being a part of this organization, this ball club has just opened up so many doors for not only me but for my teammates, for us to do something that we love to do, and that is play basketball, and at the same time we could change somebody’s life,” stated Christensen.

Christensen continued to tell the media that he was once in the shoes of the kids sitting at the assembly and described the feeling of seeing a Globetrotter.

“My eyes lit up [as a kid], and I was like wow, and that wow factor did that for these kids,” added Christensen. “They saw me make some shots, but they saw me miss some shots too, and that shows them never to give up.”

The Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to play at the Resch Center on December 29, with tickets starting at $27.