(WFRV) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters announced Tuesday morning that their 2024 World Tour will be making stops at the Resch Center in Green Bay and at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Fans will be able to see Globetrotter stars like Hammer, Hot Shot, Cheese, and more dribble, spin, dunk, and run circles around their rivals, the Washington Generals.

Officials with the team say fans will have plenty of opportunities to interact with the Globetrotters pre-game, post-game, in-game, and in a new fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase.

The Globetrotters will be stopping at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Tuesday, December 26 at 7:00 p.m. and the stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will be on Sunday, December 31.

Tickets for both stops are scheduled to go on sale at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25.

For the full schedule of the tour or for more information, visit the Harlem Globetrotters website.