ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop at a local sports arena in northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, the team is close to its 100th anniversary. Organizers say the upcoming 2023 World Tour is presented by a sandwich chain, Jersey Mike’s Subs.

“The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Green Bay area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings,” stated officials in the release.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29. Organizers say it will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Resch Center.

Fans can get first dibs on seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during a pre-sale. Organizers say you have to sign up to become a preferred customer on its website to receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The general public ticket on-sale is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can buy tickets at ReschCenter.com, by phone at (800)-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.