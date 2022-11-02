OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – They’ve showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents and now, they’re heading to Oshkosh.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be stopping by the Oshkosh Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to showcase their style, which is captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills.

The team’s mission continues to advance the game of basketball by delivering exciting and interactive entertainment across the globe.

As part of their 2023 World Tour, the team is encouraging fans of all ages to join them as they’ll face the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

The event is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and will feature an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can click here.