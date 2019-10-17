Harlem Globetrotters coming to Resch Center in December

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to the Resch Center on December 28.

Fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.

The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America.

Tickets are now on sale at ReschCenter.com, at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by phone at 800.895.0071.

New to this year’s tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans can meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket.

The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.