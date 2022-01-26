Harley-Davidson announces 8 new motorcycle models

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Low Rider S and ST Harley-Davidson

(WFRV) – Wisconsin and Harley-Davidson go hand in hand, and what better way to look forward to the summer than a new bike.

Harley-Davidson has announced the production of eight new models of motorcycles, all powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson said this latest product line is designed for power and performance, “Each of these new models feature the unrivaled power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

New models

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

This group of bikes elevates bagger performance and adds style. Not only that, they combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain with style and safety. You can learn more about the Harley-Davidson Touring Line here.

  • Street Glide ST Harley-Davidson
  • Road Glide ST Harley-Davidson
  • Street Glide ST Harley-Davidson
Low Rider S & Low Rider ST

These two models offer handling performance with the Harley-Davidson® Softail®chassis and Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain. Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design says the customers have inspired them, “We took the iconic Motor Company design from the Eighties and gave it a new identity with a modern echo.” You can learn more about the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST here.

  • Low Rider S and ST Harley-Davidson
  • Low Rider S Harley-Davidson
  • Low Rider ST Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Harley-Davidson is offering premium limited-production factory custom models that include: CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, CVO Street Glide, and the CVO Tri Glide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home