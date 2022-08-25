KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment.

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of Commerce, organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome visitors to their new facility.

Located at 2101 Progress Way in Kaukauna, Harp Gallery Antique Furniture has a variety of items, from grandfather clocks to oil paintings. The business even restores products.

“What really sets us apart from other antique stores is that we have a team of about 15 restoration specialists with backgrounds in airplane restoration, carpentry, and all sorts of stuff who bring these items back to life,” said John Melchert, Marketing Manager at Harp Gallery Antique Furniture.

Melchert continued to tell Local 5 News that the new building is better suited for the business in many different ways.

“We really needed a space that could accommodate our online business better. We’ve been shipping things all over the country, so we needed loading docks and more warehouses, and as we expanded, our team of specialists each needed a bigger workstation,” explained Melchert.

Most of the new building is designed for the restoration specialists to have an ideal workspace to take on larger projects.

“This is important because some of the items they work on, whether it’s a dining table or a sofa, require a lot of room for them to spread out, and they have all sorts of tools, old and new techniques, old and new machinery that will help them get this done,” stated Melchert.

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture buys and sells items from Wisconsin, the Midwest, and across the globe.

For more information about Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, you can visit the business’s website here.