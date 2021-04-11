Hat-cetera reopens in Broadway District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A dearly missed hat shop has finally reopened in Green Bay’s Broadway District after its closure three years ago.

Hat-cetera, specifically geared towards headwear initially closed in 2019 when the previous owner retired. Now, Hat-cetera is back in business and under new ownership ready to serve the community with some fashionable headwear.

“I’m so excited to be reopening in the Broadway District. We offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience and finding a great hat is the perfect way to add some style to your wardrobe,” said Hat-cetera Owner, Brittany Berkovitz.

The store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house was held on Saturday and featured several members of the community coming out to support the resurgence of this new shop.

“Before we were even open, there was a crowd of people outside which blew my expectations. I did not think that was going to happen and it has been in and out people all day long, “Berkovitz said.

During the event, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc., both made remarks welcoming this new business.

“We were saddened to see the closure of Hat-cetera when the previous owner retired. Watching a new young entrepreneur step up to assume ownership of this previously successful retail business, then choosing to reopen in the Broadway District, demonstrates the strength of the market and Broadway location for retail businesses such as this,” said Johnson.

Photos courtesy of Pam Super.

You can find this one-of-a-kind shop located on 237 N Broadway, in Green Bay.