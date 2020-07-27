Hate group targets Fox Valley political candidate

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) A candidate running for local office is targeted by a hate group.

From a letter of intimidation to property being vandalized, Rachael Cabral-Guevera says she just wants to have a clean campaign.

After receiving this letter mid-June, Rachael Cabral-Guevara, a Hispanic Republican candidate running for the 55th Assembly District was targeted again.

Rachael says, “A couple weeks after the letter, some of my signs were destroyed and things such as ‘racist’ were written on them. Shortly after that my car was egged and again more signs destroyed. This definitely made my family uncomfortable. It shook us a little bit security-wise within our home.”

With the election weeks away, Rachael says she’s been asked if these incidents are a hoax.

Rachael says, “For people to even question that I would do such a thing and stir these emotions in my kids, and in the community is absolutely absurd.”

Dan Schierl, the lone Democrat running in the 55th Assembly race says, “The last time I ran two years ago, there were signs taken from my district.”

Rachael says she reported these incidents to the Fox Crossing Police Department and her Democratic opponent, Schierl, was one of the first to reach out to her.

Schierl says, “I don’t think it’s right. I think we have something going on here, that’s going on through the country and we need to focus on ways to fix it and stop it.”

Rachael says, “What really really bothers me is the fact that the race factor keeps getting brought into this.”

The author of this letter purports to collude with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, however, Vos says, “It is unfortunate that some people choose to spend their time writing and sending a reprehensible letter like this one. Actions intended to harass and intimidate others based on their race or beliefs have no place in society or political campaigning and should be condemned by all sides.”

Local Five did reach out to the other two candidates in the 55th district–Lauri Asbury and Jay Schroeder– both Republicans. They provided statements that condemned these acts:

“My campaign and I do not condone these actions under any circumstances. As a longtime resident and volunteer, I am disappointed something like this would happen in our community. I urge those offenders to channel their passion to the ballot box. If Cabral-Guevara represents something you don’t agree with, use your voice and your vote.” -Christian Pitsch, Deputy Campaign Manager Asbury For Assembly

“As for the situations that have purportedly been reported by Ms. Guevara. I have received worse things in the past by detractors. I choose not to advertise their contempt and feed the beast which is what they want.” -Jay Schroeder, (R) 55th Assembly Candidate