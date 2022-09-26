GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing.

On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.

An employee with the store told Local 5 that the previous location on West Mason closed on September 6 and the new location opened one day later.

When the West Mason Arby’s location was contacted, there were no details provided on the sign’s future. Local 5 also reached out to corporate.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.