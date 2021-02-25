Hauling for Good, fundraiser for The Littlest Tumor Foundation hits the road March 1st

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Lubenow Companies Inc, is once again hitting the road to raise funds for the Littlest Tumor Foundation. The foundation works to bring awareness to a rare genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis. There are three types of this disorder, which has symptoms of spots on the skin, and small tumors that could develop into cancer.

“Lubenow companies is known as the haul around champion,” said Nicole Gosz, spokesperson for Lubenow Companies. Founded in 1998, Lubenow Companies has been dedicated to serving it’s clients as well as the community. ” We’ve partnered with The Littlest Tumor Foundation. They are an organization that is based in Appleton but they have been having a nationwide impact in helping families with children who are facing Neurofibromatosis,” said Gosz. For every mile that a Lubenow truck covers, a percentage will be donated to the Foundation.

The Littlest Tumor Foundation was founded by Tracy Wirtanen, who has a child that was diagnosed with NF. Over the last decade, the foundation has been providing resources, and programs for families which includes a wellness retreat. “What the wellness retreat is geared towards is just building up those families because NF is a rare genetic condition and there are a lot of families who are affected by it. Often times they don’t know anyone else who has it, ” said Gillian Payne of The Littlest Tumor Foundation. Payne says that the goal is to create a community for people and families who are affected. More information here.

David Zander has been with Lubenow Companies for 8-years and says that everyone in the company is passionate about this fundraiser. “Over the years, the employees including drivers, have become motivated to drive harder and generate the foundation more each year,” said Zander. A goal has been set for this year, just as it has in years past. The company hopes to meet and exceed that goal this year. Miles are dependent on weather conditions and routes. Hauling for Good ends on March 31st. For more information on Hauling for Good click here.