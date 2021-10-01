Haunted Hearthstone shares Tales of Terror with visitors

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hearthstone Historic House Museum is welcoming in the Haunted Hearthstone. Every year the mansion is transformed into a Victorian mourning site for Halloween.

Visitors will get the chance to hear chilling stories of Midwest serial killers of the Victorian era as well as hear the stories of their victims through a theatrical production.

Every year the museum debuts a new play, this year’s production is titled ‘Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age – Part IV.’

The Haunted Hearthstone showcases Victorian mourning artifacts including hair jewelry, death photographs, mourning dresses, and a variety of other items.

Their October events differ from the normal Halloween festivities because their productions and stories are based on real-life events.

The proceeds from this event go towards the Hearthstone Historic House Museum’s programming throughout the year. Tickets are available online at their website, hearthstonemuseum.org/events

