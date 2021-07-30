Have a Seat: Green Bay installs colorful outdoor dining furniture for community convenience

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take a load off and have a seat in Downtown Green Bay’s newly installed outdoor dining furniture.

According to Downtown Green Bay Inc., in partnership with Nicolet Bank, the city implemented outdoor dining furniture along the CityDeck’s Cherry Street Landing giving downtown residents, employees, and visitors a convenient way to enjoy locally-owned dining options while simultaneously taking in the spectacular views of Green Bay’s waterfront.

City officials say that the installation of these bright-colored seating areas is a small step in the city’s strategic plan, focusing on continued placemaking efforts throughout the Downtown and Olde Main Street Districts including public art, lighting displays, and parklets.

And it really couldn’t have come at a better time. On August 4, Nicolet Bank’s Dine on the Deck will be held at the CityDeck and will include a pop-up live music performance by 7000apart. But, if you can’t wait that long to try these new seats for yourself, come celebrate Friday’s on the Fox on July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and enjoy a performance by N.E.W. Piano Guys from the comfort of the CityDeck furniture.

“We are thrilled to activate the CityDeck this summer in so many unique and exciting ways,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Projects like this invite community members to support local businesses while they find creative spaces and innovations throughout downtown.”