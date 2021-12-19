“Have no fear, Santa will be here”-despite a shortage in helpers

(WFRV) – Santa Claus is a busy man throughout the month of December; tasked with visiting malls, starring in parades, and of course, delivering gifts to millions of children all over the world, it’s no surprise Santa works all hours of the day and night.

And while this festive month is already jam-packed for the big man in red, this year has brought new challenges that he, and everyone else for that matter, have had to work extra hard to overcome.

One of these challenges comes in the form of shortages. Shortages have impacted people, businesses, and now even Santa. This year, Santa’s helpers are in short supply making routine appearances at malls or parades that much harder for him to complete.

Local 5 Photojournalist Don Roznowski spent some time with a local Santa Claus, who said that despite tight appearance schedules, he enjoys serving the public during the holidays.

“I want to make them happy and try to make it as normal as possible,” said a local Santa Claus.

In just one month, this local Santa has more than 100 personal appearances to make. And to help him get there, he jumps in his red jeep with a license plate that reads, “Believe”.

As Christmas Eve gets closer, Santa has one last bit of advice for the kids, “Remember you have to keep listening to mom and dad real good.”