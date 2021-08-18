UPDATE: Sheboygan Police locate car after hit-and-run seriously injures bicyclist

WEDNESDAY 8/18/2021 8:14 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say they have located the car and contacted its driver.

Original Story: Have you seen this car? Sheboygan Police investigate hit-and-run, bicyclist seriously injured

WEDNESDAY 8/18/2021 7:45 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a car after a hit-and-run.

According to a release, the car allegedly hit a bicycle at N 9th St and Mayflower Ave. Officers say the bicyclist has serious injuries.

The alleged car involved in the crash is in the pictures below:

Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department

Courtesy: Sheboygan Police Department

The release says officers are still on scene processing evidence and following up on leads, as of 7:30 p.m.

They explain the car likely has visible damage to the front of the vehicle. If you recognize the people involved and/or the car, you are asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department.

You can call Sheboygan Police Department (920-459-3333) or anonymously provide information to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-877-283-8436 / 1-877-CUF-THEM or www.cufthem.com.