Have you seen this vehicle? GB police search for suspect(s) involved in hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are looking for the suspect(s) and the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 8 a.m., police were alerted to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Military Avenue and 6th Street.

Officials say that after the crash, the vehicle and its occupants, pictured below, left the scene and were last seen heading near Mason Street, Ridge Road, and the Maryhill Drive area.

If anyone has any information surrounding this incident, they are asked to contact Officer Gorin at (920) 448-3208. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or the “P3” app.