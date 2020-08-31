Hawk injured by arrow in Green Bay to be released back into the wild

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Red-tailed Hawk injured by an arrow in July is ready to be released back into the wild.

In late July, Green Bay Police received a call for an injured hawk on the city’s west side. Authorities found the hawk with an arrow through its wing, which caused it to break.

Green Bay Police say the hawk was transported to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

After substantial care, physical therapy, and flight training at the Sanctuary, police say the hawk is ready to be released back into the wild.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will release the hawk on Wednesday, September 2. The event is not open to the public due to the location of the release.

The Green Bay Police Department Animal Protection Division is looking for information related to the incident. Please call 920-448-3200 x 0113 reference case# 20-206760.

