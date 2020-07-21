Hawk wing broken by arrow, Green Bay Police investigating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the community’s help in its investigation after a hawk was injured by an arrow.

Police say they received a call for an injured Red-tailed Hawk shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Wedgewood Drive on the city’s west side.

The hawk had an arrow through its wing, which caused its wing to break.

Animal Protection recovered the hawk and transported it to the wildlife sanctuary for evaluation and treatment. The hawk is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The Green Bay Police Department Animal Protection is looking for information related to the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to how this incident occurred or suspect information is encouraged to call 920-448-3200 x 0113. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

