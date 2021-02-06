GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hazardous driving conditions, Green Bay police alert motorists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is alerting all motorists to be cautious when traveling over the next couple of days due to hazardous weather conditions.

Officials announced on Saturday that all motorists should be alerted of the hazardous driving conditions created by the frigid arctic air mass in the area.

Authorities say these conditions are caused by extremely low temperatures that prevent road salt from effectively melting ice, creating hazardous driving conditions and slipper roads.

Police say, “Use caution when approaching intersections, slowing, or stopping.”

