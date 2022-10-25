FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday evening, Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue responded to a hazardous materials leak on Hwy 41.

According to Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, on October 24 around 8:30 p.m., a semi-tractor box trailer was seen with a substance leading from its rear cargo doors. Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Hwy 41 and asked for a hazardous materials response team.

A stream of product was seen to be running from the rear cargo door. The leak was stopped from spreading to the ground with the help of a dam of absorbent material.

Hazardous materials technicians found a 55-gallon steel drum of hazardous product empty. The drum was reportedly punctured near the bottom. The entire contents of the drum were leaked into the back of the trailer.

The drum contained an ink product that was described as a ‘hazardous flammable liquid’. Absorbent pads, pillows and socks were placed at the rear of the trailer to stop the product from flowing to the ground.

A contracted clean-up company was called to the scene to finish the clean-up.

No additional information was provided.