Hazardous material spill causes Fox Crossing building evacuation

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – An organic peroxide spill lead to a Fox Crossing building being evacuated on Friday.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, crews responded to the 2100 Holly Road for a hazardous materials incident. While en route, units were notified that a 300-gallon tote of organic peroxide had been punctured and was leaking onto the loading dock floor.

Fire arriving units evacuated the building occupants to a safe location. A Hazardous Materials team from the Oshkosh Fire Department was called to assist at the scene.

Large absorbent booms and oil dry were initially used to stop the flow of chemicals into the parking lot and into a nearby ditch. A HazMat team was able to go near the tote and stop the active leak.

About 160 gallons of chemical had leaked onto the loading dock floor and parking lot.

Several employees were evaluated for chemical exposure on scene, but no fire department personnel were injured during the incident.

Latest Stories