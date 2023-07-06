GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was reportedly injured after a chemical spill on Green Bay’s west side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), on July 6 around 9:30 a.m., it was sent to the 700 block of Lambeau Street for a possible chemical spill. The spill was reportedly near a warehouse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When crews arrived, staff had evacuated from the building. Officials say the spill was contained to a small area inside a semi-tractor trailer and an area inside the warehouse.

Potassium Hydroxide was the chemical that was spilled, according to the GBMFD. The Hazardous Materials Team was reportedly able to contain the chemical without incident.

There were no reported injuries, and officials say there is no danger to those in the area.

No additional information was provided.