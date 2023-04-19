STANLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local hazardous materials teams have begun a cleanup process after a tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturned in western Wisconsin.

According to the Stanley Police Department, the tanker truck overturned on Industrial Park Road, west of South Broadway Street/CTH H, authorities said in a Facebook post just before 10:30 a.m. on April 19.

Per hazardous material guidelines, evacuations have been coordinated by emergency responders for those within the affected area.

Stanley Police Department

Stanley Police Department

Officers also noted that a local hazardous materials team is responding to help manage the cleanup process and that traffic has been rerouted and will remain closed for an ‘unknown amount of time.’

Authorities are asking people to avoid the west industrial park area, stating that Industrial and Development Drive as well as part of Urquhart Road will be blocked from Broadway Street to the corner of Urquhart and Janicki Road.

No additional information was provided.