FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A hazardous materials spill in Outagamie County left crews on scene working overnight and into the early morning.

In a release from the Appleton Fire Department, crews from the department responded around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday night to a reported hazardous materials spill near County Highway N and Greiner Road in the Town of Freedom.

Officials say the Freedom Fire Department requested the Appleton Fire Departments Hazardous Materials team to respond after a semi tractor trailer crashed and allegedly had a full load of an alcohol based chemical leaking from it.

Authorities report that eight members from the Appleton department worked with the Freedom department to control the leak.

Once everything was under control it was reported that the liquid was transferred into another tanker and the crashed semi was righted and towed.

The Appleton Fire Department says it was on the scene until 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The department adds that it has npo other information on the incident and the incident is under the Freedom Fire Department’s command.

