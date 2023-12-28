APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the passing of Herb Kohl, respected U.S. Senator and beloved Wisconsinite, local leaders are showing their appreciation for Kohl’s character and overall dedication to his state.

“I’ve known him for almost 30 years. Shortly after I graduated from high school, I volunteered at one of his campaigns, and I chose his campaign because there was just something about him,” beamed Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

“Herb was just honest, straightforward, humble, wanted to do the right thing for the state of Wisconsin and for the people that lived here, and that’s the way that he approached things,” attested Tim Hanna, Former Appleton Mayor.

Tom Nelson noted that having an advocate like Herb Kohl in Washington D.C. meant everything as he made sure that counties like Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago had important funding to provide resources and services for those who needed it the most, especially the community’s elderly.

“I would say though of all of his accomplishments and all the many things that he did for his state, and there were a lot, what really stood out for me… the prescription drug program for the elderly called SeniorCare,” stated Nelson. “This was a program that saved taxpayers a lot of money and gave seniors access to affordable prescription drugs and everyone else had given up on this, but Herb Kohl did not and passed an amendment with his name on it and said you have got to support SeniorCare because this affects 100,000 seniors. That’s the kind of person he was.”

Nelson then added that Herb Kohl was not just another senator because he was someone who loved his state and put so much time and so many resources into it.

“He has so much to do with the fact that we are safe, we are healthy, and we are a vibrant and strong community,” stated Nelson. “We absolutely needed supporters and advocates like Herb Kohl, and he delivered in spades.”

Nelson continued to tell Local 5 that Herb Kohl is someone who can not be thanked enough, and his legacy will live on for many years.

“Thank you. I don’t think he heard that enough. I don’t think it was important for him to hear that because it always came from a good place,” explained Nelson. “He always did it because it was the right thing to do, and he lived the social contract, which was to simply do as much good as you possibly can in your life to make sure that you leave this world in a better place than how you found it.”

Hanna said that he appreciated Kohl’s approach as a Senator because his motivations were pure, and his dedication to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin spoke to his character.

“People may not have always agreed with the things he did, but he did it because he felt it was right,” said Hanna. “Herb was just honest, straightforward, humble, wanted to do the right thing for the state of Wisconsin and for the people that lived here and that’s the way that he approached things.”

Herb Kohl died on Wednesday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 88.