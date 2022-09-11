APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Appleton Police Department are mourning the death of one of their own.

The Appleton Police Department took to its Facebook page on Sunday to write a heartfelt post announcing the passing of 33-year-old Investigator Dominic Hall.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the Appleton Police Department announces the passing of our friend and colleague, Investigator Dominic Hall,” shared officials.

Hall was a five-year veteran of the department at the time of his passing.

According to the department, Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021.

The department reports that doctors directly attributed Hall’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis to the ‘various exposures he had incurred during his time serving in the military.’

Hall reportedly served in multiple branches of the US military including:

Marine Corps

Force Reconnaissance III MEF

Ohio National Guard

Member of ODA 9222 b co 2nd Bn 19th Special Forces Group

Green Beret with ODA 9222 b co 2nd Bn 19th Special Forces Group

After his time in the military, Hall continued to uphold his oath to serve and protect by joining the Appleton Police Department.

Here he quickly ascended the ranks to become an adept investigator and crucial member of the SWAT team.

“Anybody that was fortunate enough to know Dom Hall will tell you that he was a hero. Dom was a hero, not just because of any singular act of bravery, courage, or self-sacrifice (although there were many), but rather because of his consistent, sustained, and unwavering selfless agape love for others, and devotion to serving his faith, his country, his community, and his family,” wrote the police department.

Hall reportedly died peacefully and surrounded by family on September 4th.

He is survived by his wife and two young sons.