BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Calumet County on Wednesday evening has left a 19-year-old man dead and another driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on November 22 on USH 151 north of Indian Road in the Town of Brothertown.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle heading north, being driven by a 19-year-old man from Chilton, on USH 151 reportedly crossed over the center line, and crashed into a southbound vehicle, causing the 19-year-old’s vehicle to start on fire.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was identified as a 28-year-old man from Calumet. Authorities say that he was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Local 5 will update this story when more information is provided.

