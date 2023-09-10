CATO, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Manitowoc County are investigating an early morning head-on collision that left both a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old dead.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on September 10 near US 10 and CTH G in the Town of Cato.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 21-year-old woman from Menasha, was heading west on US, while a 2010 Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Reedsville, was traveling east on US 10.

Deputies say that the 21-year-old reportedly crossed over the centerline, hitting the eastbound 17-year-old in a head-on collision. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 17-year-old was taken via helicopter to a Neenah hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Both women were the only occupants in either vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash. No further information is being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

The following agencies assisted with the investigation: